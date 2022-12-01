...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and waves 1 to 3 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
waves 5 to 8 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI and Sand Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Gale Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers’ State of the State speech at the state Capitol on Feb. 15 in Madison. Vos was scheduled to be the final witness interviewed Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as the panel wraps up its work, its chairman said. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
WASHINGTON — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol interviewed Republican Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday, moving to wrap up depositions ahead of preparing a final report.
