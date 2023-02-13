State of the State Wisconsin

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks during the annual State of the State address Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

MADISON — Wisconsin drivers would be automatically registered to vote under Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget, the governor's office announced Monday.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments