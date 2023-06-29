...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.
Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-to-
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.
For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts across
the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could reach the VERY
UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy
exertion.
At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility of the
AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. The United States is about to start the countdown to its 250th anniversary. The buildup begins this July 4 at a Major League Baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field in Milwaukee, where the organization created by Congress to oversee the party will kick off the planning process. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.