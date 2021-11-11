Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly were poised to pass their versions of new political maps Thursday, setting the stage for a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and moving the state’s redistricting fight to the courts.
While it's unclear what Wisconsin's new maps might look like once that legal battle is complete, the versions up for votes in the Assembly would cement Republican majorities in the Legislature for the next decade. GOP leaders have described their proposed legislative map as a "least changes" plan, meaning it preserves many of the features of map they drew in 2011. Experts have widely described that plan as among the most pronounced Republican gerrymanders in the country.
The Assembly also was scheduled Thursday to give final passage to the latest Republican-drawn congressional map, which would make it easier for Republicans to pick up six out of eight of Wisconsin's congressional seats, up from the five they hold currently. Both maps passed the state Senate on party-line votes Monday.
Evers has already promised to veto the maps, calling on Republicans to instead pass the proposals drawn up by his People's Maps Commission, which are more competitive with a smaller GOP edge. Republicans rejected those maps when they were brought up for votes in the Wisconsin Senate.
Ever since Evers won the governorship, it's been widely expected that a court would resolve Wisconsin's redistricting debate, but it's still unclear which court will do it. Republicans want the matter resolved in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 4-3 majority. Democrats want the matter handled in federal court, which has a long history of resolving redistricting during times of divided government.
The three-judge federal panel hearing Wisconsin's case had initially indicated it would hold a trial in January, but has since backed off, indicating that it will yield to the Legislature, governor and state courts for now.
Federal judges could still step in and take the case if they decide the state process is moving too slowly. Candidates are scheduled to begin circulating nomination papers for next year's partisan primaries on April 15, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.