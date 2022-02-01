EAU CLAIRE — A tale full of twists and turns is expected to lead to a bundle of wagging tails and happy pet owners in a few weeks.
The saga began in mid-January when the St. Croix Falls Police Department made a traffic stop and discovered two dogs and 15 puppies living in a car with homeless individuals who were not the owners but doing their best to care for them in a difficult situation.
Police then contacted Darel Hall, owner of Dedicated Animal Control Services, which serves St. Croix, Pierce and Polk counties. Hall posted a photo on Facebook seeking to identify any possible owners and someone willing to provide a temporary home for the animals.
The post led to both a short- and long-term solution. First, Hall said, a man from the town of Apple River called and identified himself as the owner of one of the adult dogs, which had been stolen in October. A microchip in the dog confirmed the man was its owner.
Next, an official from the Eau Claire County Humane Association contacted Hall and offered to provide free temporary care for the dogs through its Pet Transitional Living Program, which was formed in 2019 to help people in abusive situations but since has expanded to care for pets whose owners are in a variety of situations that make them unable to keep their animals for an extended period.
Hall arranged for a brief but sweet reunion between the owner and the stolen dog before transporting all 17 animals to Eau Claire.
“When we opened up the back door of the vehicle and the dog saw him, the dog was so euphoric and hysterical that she was just shaking,” Hall said. “She was just so jubilant to see him.”
The owner and his daughter both shed tears of joy as well, Hall said.
“This story is going to have a very happy ending,” he said, noting that the dog will be homeward bound after it finishes nursing its nine pups.
Shortly thereafter, the dogs were delivered to ECCHA, where the puppies, all a week old or less at the time, will be cared for until they are 8 weeks old, or mature enough to be weaned from their mothers.
ECCHA found a temporary foster home for the mom with nine puppies, while the other brood is staying in an overflow room at the shelter where they have privacy from the other animals and room to roam — a far cry from when the puppies were discovered crowded in a plastic tote bag in the vehicle.
“They’re doing great,” Addie Erdmann, marketing and development director at ECCHA, said of the puppies. “Yesterday they all got a bath and we were all walking around with 3-week-old puppies in our arms and it was really fun. How can you not enjoy your job when you’re working with puppies all day?”
Hall described the dogs as a pit bull mix, and Erdmann said shelter staff have not been able to determine what other breeds could be involved.
“We have no idea, but they’re adorable. We know that for sure,” Erdmann said with a chuckle.
After the puppies are weaned and given a health checkup, they will be put up for adoption.
“I’m sure they will go pretty quickly because people have been following their story,” Erdmann said, noting that ECCHA has been posting updates about the case on social media. “Puppies go especially quickly, usually within a couple of days.”
The mother dog with no identified owner also will be put up for adoption at the same time.
Both Erdmann and Hall emphasized that the case demonstrates the importance of people microchipping and registering their pets to help with potential identification should they ever be lost or stolen.
