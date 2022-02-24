Over 50 years ago, the Cable Natural History Museum was first making the papers as a new attraction and educational destination. The press frequently referenced what were known at the time as the Forest Lodge nature projects — the established Forest Lodge Library, the newly-adjacent Forest Lodge Nature Museum and the Forest Lodge Nature Trail system being developed east of town. There was seemingly a lot of excitement surrounding these efforts to “spread the gospel of loving the outdoors by familiarity with it.”
Reading back through those saved newspaper clippings and the expressive words the authors used to market this special place, I’m able to gain a sense of what we meant to the broader public at the time.
The budding museum’s first director/curator/naturalist was Lois Nestel — a woman who the current museum naturalists have written about often despite having only met her through her written words and preserved creations.
As an important figure at the museum, Lois began her career simply, actively immersing herself in the local landscape. She familiarized herself with and ate the plants growing around her, painted portraits of the many fruiting fungi she witnessed, and spent as many moments as possible rambling about. She took various notes on the phenology of Cable and later wrote newspaper columns describing her excursions outdoors. She also eventually acquired a certificate in taxidermy, preserving a number of local birds and mammals for public display.
While reading about Lois in Sumner Matteson’s “Afield,” I discovered some of her more intimate thoughts on nature, as well as a clearer background on the inception of the museum. Many people have told me that local heiress Mary Griggs Burke approached Lois about starting a museum to showcase her work after attending a public lecture on wildflowers in the mid-1960s. According to Lois herself, the presentation was on mushrooms, but for the most part, the rest of the story checks out.
Early newspaper articles about the museum almost exclusively referred to Lois as Mrs. Charles Nestel — a local housewife interested in wildlife. Lois was pictured in most photographs of the museum published in the 1970s and ‘80s. Alongside her were often the specimens that she created herself — taxidermy birds, plaster casts of fish and even paintings. Reading about Lois and seeing her photographs on display just as much as her animals were, it almost feels as if a woman in her position was a novelty — a self-educated woman running the whole show. However, Lois and the museum, quickly gained credibility as a force of education and appreciation for local nature. After over a decade of serving as the only formal staff member, Lois was joined by naturalist Tom Doolittle to assist with educational outreach. With the museum slowly growing, Lois was eventually free to retire by 1988 as “maturity and a touch of arthritis” set in.
Lois’s knowledge of the area was trusted then and still is today — her “wayside bounty” accounts of edible local plants have inspired me to try new recipes using the unplanned plants in my garden; her illustrated calendars of seasonal happenings are compared to the notes of a friend who regularly volunteers in the collection.
The museum’s story is very much the result of Lois’s history. In the early days, we were filled with potential which was built by the hands of our first leader.
After settling into a new building in a permanent location in 1971, the museum quickly began exploring the exhibit-design process, collaborative opportunities with local schools and organizations, and the development of nature trails that helped connect visitors with the Northwoods. It’s been 55 years since the museum originated, and 34 years since Lois passed the baton to a new generation. We have maintained and expanded all of our original efforts to this day — and still have plenty of potential as we look to the next 50 years!
Mollie Kreb-Mertig is a curator/naturalist at the Cable Natural History Museum.
