EAU CLAIRE — In a world where no two people are the same, it’s often difficult to recognize how our perceptions of other folks are skewed by the biases we keep.
An exhibition coming to Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., aims to address the science behind bias and educate people on how to combat these preconceived feelings or notions that often result in the unfair treatment of others.
Eau Claire has been selected as one of two Wisconsin cities to host the Smithsonian Institution’s “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit, which will be open to the public at Pablo Center from Saturday through March 27.
A program of the Smithsonian’s Traveling Exhibition Service, “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit is currently on its first leg of a four-year national tour covering four regions of the United States. Eau Claire will be the tour’s seventh stop.
A national effort
“The Bias Inside Us” is a part of a community engagement program designed to help people understand and counter their implicit biases, help build capacity in communities to convene dialogue that will increase empathy, and inspire more inclusive schools, communities and workplaces.
The program launched in January 2021 after cities across the country applied to host the exhibition. Eau Claire and Green Bay were the only two Wisconsin cities selected.
Laura Zelle, guest project manager for the exhibition, said Eau Claire was chosen as a tour stop because of the city’s strong pre-application communication and because of the comprehensive partnership between Pablo Center, UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire school district.
Additionally, Zelle commended the Eau Claire community for its continued efforts to improve overall equity, diversity and inclusivity.
“The application was really strong as far as that topic,” Zelle said during a phone interview. “They’ve been doing a ton of equity work. We look for partners who are doing this work and where the exhibition can really further their progress.”
In the 14 months since the launch of the exhibit at the Science Museum of Minnesota, Zelle said “The Bias Inside Us” has been widely well-received, despite an initial delay due to the pandemic.
One positive that came out of the pandemic, Zelle said, has been the virtual exhibit that was created to accompany “The Bias Inside Us,” making the program accessible to more people.
“The plus side has been the online version, which is called ‘Online Exhibition’ on the webpages, that launched soon after the physical exhibition,” Zelle explained. “We’ve been able to send that out ahead of time. There’s activities, there’s expert videos, there’s deeper dives about the subject matter. So that’s been a plus, I would say.”
Educating the community
UW-Eau Claire, the school district and Pablo Center put together a proposal to host “The Bias Inside Us” in 2019. Since being selected, the trio has worked tirelessly to prepare for the arrival of the exhibition, scheduling select speakers, doing outreach and promoting the event.
Robin Miller, an associate professor and head of discovery and assessment at UW-Eau Claire, is part of that team.
“Lifelong learning is so important to Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley,” Miller said. “We have seen that in the overwhelming popularity of our local libraries, arts and cultural organizations, museums and other events. A Smithsonian traveling exhibit is a unique opportunity for any community. Some people have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., and see Smithsonian museums in person, but I am so excited that my family, friends and colleagues will be able to go to a Smithsonian exhibit right here in our community.”
Miller called the exhibit an “interactive, engaging learning experience.”
“The exhibit is about the human brain and how it works,” Miller added. “That might sound intimidating to some people, but the Smithsonian knows what it’s doing, and this exhibit explains the well-established science of unconscious bias in a way that is accessible and easy to understand.”
Heather Grant, equitable multi-level systems of support administrator for the Eau Claire school district, said “The Bias Inside Us” exhibit will be important to the community because it will help foster a more welcoming and inclusive environment for all.
Grant said the exhibit is a powerful, yet simple, way for community members to increase their awareness and understanding of how bias affects day-to-day experiences for members of the Chippewa Valley.
Flynn Elementary School Principal Jim Schmitt added: “The exhibit helps us understand how bias is part of being human, how we can recognize it and address it. It also shows the impact bias has had on others over time.”
Lessons to be learned
And while “The Bias Inside Us” contains a multitude of important life lessons, the exhibit is living proof there’s always more to be learned.
Eau Claire County Board member Katherine Schneider pointed out that the exhibit isn’t accessible to everyone. Schneider, a blind woman, said she was “appalled” to learn that the text and image-heavy exhibit made no initial accommodations for people who are unable to read print.
The omission, Schneider said, is a symptom of bias in favor of the sighted.
“If you want to go to an exhibit about bias, you probably want to go because you want to learn about being less biased,” Schneider said. “OK, well, here’s an example of bias in the bias exhibit. It’s sort of the perfect example of, even with a good heart — and I’m sure the Smithsonian has a good heart and also has a lot of really brainy people — it’s a good example of ‘you don’t know what you don’t know’ until somebody says, ‘Wait a minute.’ ”
Schneider said the language used in the exhibit is also problematic, as it tends to focus on biases triggered by visual perceptions, like skin color.
In a blog Schneider wrote about the exhibit, she pointed out that blind people judge by voice, smell and other senses, “as do sighted people when they can’t see, like when they’re talking on the phone.”
“It’s really highly oriented toward sighted bias,” Schneider explained. “It’s sort of like those of us who don’t see are getting a pass, which is bogus. We can discriminate with the best of them.”
And the issue may even go beyond the visually impaired, Schneider added. People with learning disabilities may also struggle to interpret the exhibit.
Schneider acknowledged that the virtual version of the exhibit can be accessible via screen reader. She said the option was sufficient, but ultimately lacked the social elements that sighted folks are inherently offered at a physical exhibition.
In an effort to assure accessibility for all, Schneider has worked with the Smithsonian and exhibition planners to add some accommodations. After speaking with her, the Smithsonian has arranged for the inclusion of Braille transcriptions of the exhibit, which will be available upon entry.
Additionally, Schneider has trained a small group of community volunteers to be available as audio describers. Audio describers attend the exhibit with a person who is unable to see the text or read print. Their job is to read headlines and text out loud, describe images and help guide during interactive portions of the exhibit.
Another possible change that could be made, Schneider said, is the addition of QR codes that can be scanned for audio descriptions of the exhibit. UW-Eau Claire exhibits have featured this tool in the past, she said.
“When people say to me, ‘I don’t think of you as blind,’ I worry,” Schneider wrote in her blog. “I worry that you won’t provide text to accompany your Facebook picture of that beautiful cake you just baked. Now that I’ve made you aware, will you become an ally and put descriptive text with your Facebook pictures? … These are tiny actions, but if we all take a lot of tiny actions, we can make the world better. That’s my bias!”
“The Bias Inside Us” exhibit will be open in the James W. Hansen Gallery of Pablo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The exhibit is free and open to the public, but guests must reserve tickets at pablocenter.com.
Guests of the Pablo Center are required to wear face masks at all times, except briefly when eating or drinking. Patrons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of full vaccination status or the negative result from a COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours at the door.
