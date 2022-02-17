“Ryan Rodgers captures the essence of cross-country skiing in the Midwest, from its earliest days of making wooden skis to the snowmaking loops and large races of today. Learning the rich history of the sport I love so much brings an even greater appreciation to skiing and all the amazing individuals who have collectively changed the sport over the years. The detail and character of the photos woven into Rodgers's storytelling bring this amazing history to life.” — Jessie Diggins, Olympic gold medalist and author of “Brave Enough”
Well said, Jessie Diggins! With “Winter’s Children: A Celebration of Nordic Skiing,” Ryan Rodgers traces the rise and fall of Nordic skiing in the Midwest, from its introduction in the late 1800s to its uncertain future in today’s rapidly changing climate. Rodgers profiles the sport’s most beloved and innovative personalities and its races, including the American Birkebeiner.
The book is meticulously researched and generously illustrated with vintage photography. It features an iconic photo of Tony Wise in front of the stone fireplace at the old Telemark Lodge as well as a couple of panoramic shots of the ski hill and the original chalet with its Norwegian rosemaling design.
Rodgers, a freelance writer and avid skier whose work has been published in several magazines, will be at Hayward's Redbery Books on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. to meet and greet fans and skiers and sign copies of his highly entertaining book. Signed copies will also be available in the store after the event. For more information, please call Redbery Books at 715-798-5014.
