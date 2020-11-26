Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15 KT WITH GUSTS UP TO 25 KT EXPECTED. * WHERE...CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI AND OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ANYONE OPERATING A SMALLER VESSEL SHOULD AVOID NAVIGATING IN HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS. &&