Each year in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, on about 400 acres that abut extensive parcels of state land, small groups of combat-wounded veterans have the opportunity to experience hunting and fishing at its best.
Thanks to other Purple Heart veterans who have been trained as professional guides, the nation’s heroes can hunt deer, bear, grouse, and waterfowl, and fish for trophy muskie.
Camp Hackett, located in southern Price County, is the first and longest-standing “operational mission” of Wounded Warriors In Action Foundation, a non-profit that offers world-class outdoor sporting activities to Purple Heart recipients at no cost.
From its founding in 2007, when Lieutenant Colonel (retired) John J. McDaniel took a handful of combat-wounded veterans on hunting and fishing trips at Camp Hackett, WWIA now serves more than 200 Purple Heart recipients each year at 40 different events in 24 states and two foreign countries.
Retired after 20 years as a combat veteran and master parachutist in and out of special operations units, McDaniel was passionate about his country, its veterans, and hunting and fishing. Searching for a way to combine these passions to help Purple Heart recipients, McDaniel founded WWIA to help restore healing and connection.
The 400 acres south of Phillips was perfect, he said, and in 2007 he was able to invite his first hunting party. Seeing that the need was greater than he could meet on his own, McDaniel incorporated as a non-profit organization in 2009.
Just as WWIA has expanded across the country since then, now utilizing both public, private and WWIA-owned properties, Camp Hackett’s impact on the Price County area has grown.
Owners of other properties in the area have opened their land up to give participants additional hunting experiences. Local individuals and families prepare and serve meals and provide help to maintain the camp, which frees up McDaniel and his volunteer staff to focus on the heroes who are participating.
At the same time, said McDaniel, those participants become part of a very unique and impactful community that demonstrates its care and respect for the sacrifices they have made. Each event includes a community meal, often provided by local volunteers like John Bolz, where participants can meet some of the local people and be recognized for their service.
Earlier this fall, Camp Hackett hosted two events for Purple Heart heroes from New Mexico, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as other parts of the country. These camps marked the 14th year of WWIA at what the organization considers its “healing center.”
WWIA is independent of other wounded warrior organizations and is certified by America’s Best Charities for its high standard of public accountability, program efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.
For each dollar donated to WWIA, 90 cents goes directly to the programs and events that serve combat-wounded servicemen and women, and 10 cents is used for administration and fundraising.
Most of the funding to offer and run the camps, including all transportation costs for participants, comes in the form of donations large and small, said McDaniel.
For Wisconsin hunters, donating your deer hide to Hides for Heroes out of Waupaca is an easy way to help. This organization has donated more than $50,000 to WWIA since 2012.
Ross’s Sport Shop and Guide Service in downtown Phillips is a local collection site for Hides for Heroes this year.
More information on WWIA and its work in northern Wisconsin and across the country can be found at www.WWIAF.org or on the WWIA Facebook page.
WWIA’s mission is “To serve our Nation’s combat wounded Purple Heart recipients by providing world-class outdoor sporting activities as a means to recognize and honor their sacrifice, encourage independence and connections with communities, and promote healing and wellness through camaraderie and a shared passion for the outdoors.”
