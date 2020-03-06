A Price County resident is asking the county board to declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Five Wisconsin counties have passed similar resolutions, which are generally considered to be symbolic and not legally binding. The resolutions broadly indicate support for the right of citizens to bear arms and oppose any legislation that would restrict those rights — whether directly or indirectly, such as through additional tax on firearms or ammunition.
Some of the resolutions also state that no county funds will be spent on enforcing laws or restrictions on firearms deemed unconstitutional, and indicate support for the county sheriff in not enforcing such laws or restrictions.
Florence, Langlade, Vilas, Washburn and Monroe counties have adopted sanctuary resolutions. Brown County recently voted down such a measure, and Lincoln County still is considering one.
A number of residents attended the Feb. 14 meeting of the Price County law enforcement committee, with two — Waldemar Madsen of Phillips and Janene Ravet of Catawba — speaking up during public comment to request the committee consider such a resolution at their next meeting, originally scheduled for March 13.
A video of the meeting that was circulated on Facebook shows Ravet asking members of the public present at the meeting to indicate by a show of hands if they supported such a resolution, after which a majority did so.
Ravet told APG News Service that she sees the sanctuary resolutions as a means to guard against governmental infringement on constitutional rights.
Madsen said, “The importance [of the resolution] is that it shows the local government and law enforcement stands in support of our rights.”
Sheriff Brian Schmidt, who supports the resolution, said he believes doing so would send a signal to state and federal government that the citizens in these counties value their rights to legally possess firearms.
However, Schmidt said he wasn’t in favor of the resolution stating what the sheriff would or wouldn’t do, saying, “The sheriff has its own statutory rights and authorities just as the county board has theirs.”
Owning firearms is a cultural tradition for many in Price County, said Schmidt.
“Everyone has a right to carry a gun, but they need to educate themselves on that particular tool,” he said. “Learn about the gun, learn what its capabilities are, and what you’re doing with it … just don’t take it out of the box, put ammo in it, and think you’re just going to walk around with it attached to your hip. Become proficient with it. It’s more an educated possession.”
Whether the law enforcement committee will choose to pursue crafting language for such a resolution could be determined at its next meeting. The originally scheduled March 13 committee meeting has been canceled, and as of Tuesday, a new meeting date was yet to be determined by law enforcement committee chairman Jim Hintz.
