Walk up Main Street in Hayward and you’ll come across the aroma of cheese curds, gyros and more. It emanates from the Lost Roof Café, a food truck that opened last summer downtown, is now open for the season.
The truck is owned and operated by Nathan Reynolds and his wife, Amanda Wilson, along with his parents, Gary and Sandy Reynolds.
The Reynolds family is originally from upstate New York. Nathan was an organic chemist. When he got laid off in 2010, he immediately found another job in Madison doing the same work. He met Amanda in 2015 and moved to Hayward in 2018, where they own Deerfoot Lodge on the Chippewa Flowage.
Nathan said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the resort had to close, they were “trying to make a way to generate revenue.” He also wanted to help revitalize downtown Hayward.
“That was our impetus to buy down here,” Nathan said. “We had the capacity to do all this work.”
With the help of Incremental Development, a group with a vested interest in making Main Street better, the Reynoldses purchased the former Nordic Northwoods building. They wanted retail on the first floor and rental on the second floor. Hole in the Wall Records now calls this building home, and Nathan said they have a “goal of putting a bigger building down here.”
“The truck kind of came about later,” he added.
Nathan’s parents moved to Hayward and helped him and Amanda get the truck started in spring 2020. The truck they own was the only one they could find for sale, so Nathan said they lucked out.
“It was just a box to start,” he said. “We actually built it from scratch.”
Now, he said, “We’ve got a full restaurant in there,” and the kitchen inside the truck is larger than the one they have at Deerfoot.
The name Lost Roof Café was chosen because there wasn’t a roof over the dining area, Nathan said, though now they have a covered area for people to eat. The location is the site of the former Northwoods Humane Society store.
Last summer, when Lost Roof Café opened, “we started selling Speedie sandwiches,” Nathan said. “They were really popular.” These are an upstate New York delicacy, with 1-inch cubes of meat marinated and cooked on a char broiler. However, they had to stop selling these because the meat is hard to get.
They also sold some signature food from Deerfoot, such as the peanut butter bacon burgers.
This summer, the food items are unique to the food truck. They offer gyros and falafel, regular grilled cheese sandwiches and a triple grilled cheese with provolone, cheddar and cream cheese.
“If you like spicy stuff, we put jalapeno peppers in there, too,” to give it a crunch mix, Nathan said.
They also have fresh-cut fries and philly cheesesteak, two other items not available at the resort, and their other items include Wisconsin cheese curds, chicken wings, chicken tenders, Spotted Cow beer and other beverages, with the tagline “flippin’ awesome.” He noted that this is the only food truck in the area licensed for beer and wine sales.
Last summer was nice, as the space offered a dining area where people could be socially distanced outdoors during the pandemic, Nathan said.
“We’ve got a lot of return customers,” he said of the season so far. “I think the gyros have become the most popular item this summer.”
They fixed up the lot, doing stucco on the wall next door, and put in a fence and gravel. Nathan built the picnic tables.
Lost Roof Café opened a bit later this year due to staffing issues, but the plan is to be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, or the first week of September. Nathan said he hopes to have the truck at the Fall Festival in September.
Lost Roof Café is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. However, Nathan said on rainy days, they will often open on a Monday or Tuesday, as people are less likely to be on the lake and come into town. Many of their rainy day customers aren’t regulars at Deerfoot.
“Rainy days are amazing down here,” he said. “(It’s) the fun of just meeting people.”
People can follow Lost Roof Café on Facebook.
