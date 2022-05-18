Fe University will offer two new classes beginning the first week of June, one teaching students how to rock and the other teaching about the rocks under their feet.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS CHEQUAMEGON BAY-BAYFIELD TO OAK POINT WI TACONITE HARBOR TO SILVER BAY HARBOR MN SILVER BAY HARBOR TO TWO HARBORS MN TWO HARBORS TO DULUTH MN DULUTH MN TO PORT WING WI PORT WING TO SAND ISLAND WI SAND ISLAND TO BAYFIELD WI OAK POINT TO SAXON HARBOR WI OUTER APOSTLE ISLANDS BEYOND 5 NM FROM MAINLAND
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AITKIN CROW WING PINE IN NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA CASS ITASCA IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA CARLTON LAKE ST. LOUIS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN PRICE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN ASHLAND BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON SAWYER WASHBURN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AITKIN, ASHLAND, BAYFIELD, BRAINERD, CASS LAKE, CASTLE DANGER, CLOQUET, DULUTH, EAST GULL LAKE, ESTERDY, GRAND RAPIDS, GRANTSBURG, HAYWARD, HINCKLEY, HURLEY, LAKE SHORE, PHILLIPS, PINE CITY, PINE RIVER, SCHLEY, SHELL LAKE, SILVER BAY, SPOONER, SUPERIOR, TWO HARBORS, WALKER, AND WASHBURN. THIS ALSO INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE FOND DU LAC BAND, BROOKSTON DISTRICT, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, SAWYER DISTRICT, THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE LAC COURTE OREILLES RESERVATION, THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, CLOQUET DISTRICT, THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE,, BIG SANDY LAKE,, EAST LAKE AND, HINCKLEY AREAS AND THE BOIS FORTE BAND, DEER CREEK,, LAKE VERMILION AND, NETT LAKE AREAS.
Fe University will offer two new classes beginning the first week of June, one teaching students how to rock and the other teaching about the rocks under their feet.
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.