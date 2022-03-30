...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Port Wing to Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield
WI, Two Harbors to Duluth MN, Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Bayfield and Ashland Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Sean Heipel stands in his basement studio where the walls are painted in street art.
When Sean Heipel, 36, Town of Hayward, drives north toward Duluth with his wife, Tara Wooten, and four children, he often has one of his youngsters pointing out the window at a railcar painted with graffiti asking, “Did you do that, Dad?”
