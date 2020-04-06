Two men were arrested and nearly 40 grams of heroin and three grams of marijuana were seized by polies in the community of Ojibwa Saturday, April 4.
Sheriff Doug Mrotek reported that on April 4, Sawyer County sheriff’s deputies were conducting an investigation into illegal drug activity. During the course of the investigation, information was received that drug activity was taking place at a residence in the village of Ojibwa. Deputies obtained search warrants for two apartments on Chippewa Avenue.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., Sawyer County deputies with the assistance of the Sawyer K9 unit executed the search warrants.During the execution of the search warrants, deputies located 39.89 grams of heroin, 2.98 grams of marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash and a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun. All items were seized for evidence of narcotics trafficking.
As a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrants, Darryl A. Ruwe, 58, of Ojibwa was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony probation violation.
Richard C. Emory, 50, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin.
The investigation continues with additional charges pending, the sheriff stated.
Ruwe and Emory are currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail, each on a $25,000 cash bond.
