Former Hayward Hurricanes athlete Katie Taylor claimed the NCAA National Championship in the weight throw, a first in that event for the Minnesota State University Women's Track & Field program, at the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday, March 11.
Taylor, a senior from Hayward, progressed out of the first flight of throws with a top mark of 19.91 meters (65'4") surpassing her previous school record throw of 64'6".
In the final flight of throwing, Taylor threw a first round 20.44 meters (67'0.75") which would have been good enough to win the championship, if not for her final throw of 21.17 meters (69'5.5"). That final throw sets the Minnesota State Indoor track & field record while also currently ranking as the ninth best throw in NCAA Division III history.
Taylor becomes the first Minnesota State-Mankato Maverick to win a National Championship in the Indoor weight throw event.
Taylor also becomes the eighth member of the Minnesota State Women's Indoor Track & Field program to win a National Championship with this being the 12th title for the program overall including outdoor.
Perron, a senior from Waukesha, Wis., qualified for the second flight of throws with a top mark of 19.54m (54'1.75") which would be her best throw of the day as well as her career high. In the second flight, Perron made two throws beyond 19m, effectively eclipsing her career best mark a total of three times in the competition, and finished fourth in the event to earn All-American honors as well as five team points.
Kaylee Jensen, a senior from Nekoosa, Wis., will received second team All-American honors after finishing 12th with a top throw of 17.79m (58'4.5").
Minnesota State returns to action today (March 12) as the Mavericks are scheduled to compete in a total of 15 event slots, including Taylor returning to throw the shot.
