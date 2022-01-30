The cards started coming in the mail a few weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, and now at more than 500 they keep arriving daily for Gladys Halvorson, who is in her first year as a resident of Vita Care Living, which is the former Care Partners on Kern Avenue in Rice Lake.
As she is their oldest and spriest resident, the staff at Vita Care Living wanted to do something special for her as her birthday approached. Director Brooke Lipka explained how the avalanche of cards started.
"I posted a picture on Facebook that it would be her 100th birthday, and with COVID you can't really have big parties anymore, so I asked people to send her a card," Lipka said. "I thought that it would be something fun that she would appreciate."
Lipka added, "I posted it about a month before her birthday. I also reached out to Jody at the Rice Lake Chamber and she posted it. I couldn't put it in the paper because she reads the paper and we wanted to surprise her. Stamps aren't cheap these days. I was worried that we wouldn't even get 100, but the amount Gladys has gotten stuns and amazes her in a good way."
On the day of her birthday, a cake shaped in the numbers of 100 donated by Tailor-made Treats awaited her, as did a table full of cards. A video of her first sight of all the greeting cards shows her walking with her walker along the long table saying "I can't believe it."
The director estimated the bulging boxful of cards at 600, but Halvorson corrected her, saying she has counted each one received so far. As of Friday morning before the mail arrived, her count was 530 birthday cards.
While she has counted the envelopes, the centenarian has not come close to opening them all, wanting to take her time enjoying each one and making her milestone birthday last.
"I thought if I open a few at a time, instead of all at once, it would be more fun," Halvorson said.
Her eyesight is still good because she has noticed from the return labels and cancellation stamps that the cards have come from places all around the country. One that caught her eye came from the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. She opened that one right away.
Signed by President Joe Biden, the card said: "I am honored to wish you a happy 100th birthday. I hope you enjoy your celebration, reflecting on the cherished memories yo have made throughout your life. Your strength and perseverance helped shape this nation into what it is today and define what it means to be a member of the Greatest Generation. This milestone serves as an inspiration to your fellow Americans. I feel privileged to share this memorable occasion with you and send you my best wishes for all your days to come."
With one older sister and four younger brothers, the former Gladys Huitas was born and raised at Canton. She attended the Canton State Graded School for 10 years, including high school courses the last two years. After her schooling ended at about age 15, she helped at home and did housework for others in the Canton community.
Eventually she got a job at the telephone company in Rice Lake where she was a telephone operator, did clerical work including payroll, and then went back to the switchboard and took more calls.
"I just loved it," the centenarian recalled. "I'll never forget the day World War II ended. It was just a nightmare there. Everyone was calling everyone."
She left the telephone company when she married Merlin Halvorson in 1950. They lived on his farm that was homesteaded by her husband's grandfather, who donated a portion of the land for the school. But the telephone company called her back, so she returned to work there part-time for several more years.
In addition to the farm and telephone company, Halvorson was active in the Halvorson Ladies Aid, which was active in the community for many decades.
"If you want to know what my passion was, it was quilting," she said.
Over the years, she and her husband had a son, Bill, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. After Merlin died, she sold the farm and moved to a house on Elbert Drive in Rice Lake, where she lived for 28 years. She would probably still be living there, but to ease the worry of her son she agreed to move into the senior care facility in April 2021.
"I did it for Bill, so he doesn't have to worry about me," the centenarian said. "Course, I'd rather be back at my home, but it's fine. I feel more secure."
The large brick building also allows her to continue walking, a pastime she has enjoyed her life long. "I walk every day," she said. "It's something I've done since I was a child. When the family wondered where I was, they would find me off walking. I always had a dog, and I'd walk with the dog."
Although she had broken both of her hips at one time and another, Halvorson said she has plenty to be thankful for. "I was fortunate to be born healthy. We raised a big garden and on the farm had our own meat, so I never knew what it was to be hungry. What we didn't have was soda pop."
The 100-year-old still like fruits and vegetables best of all. When asked what she would like for birthday dinner, she asked for sweet potatoes, chicken and a macaroni salad.
While opening birthday cards will keep her busy for some time yet, Halvorson is also an avid bird watcher with feeders right outside the window of her room.
"I see cardinals, woodpeckers, blue jays, lots of chickadees and gold finches and lots that I don't know their name, but I have a bird book so I can look them up," she said.
She also likes to read the local weekly newspaper, a daily newspaper and as a link to her years on the farm, "The Country Today." She has also found the facility's library and already read a few books from that.
She doubts she will have time for any more books for awhile though as she plans to fill the rest of the winter opening and reading birthday cards.
Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jody Greiner, who had a part in spreading the Facebook post about the milestone birthday, said it warms her heart to hear how the community and beyond responded.
Greiner remarked, "We were thrilled to do this and our post reached over 18,000 people and 171 shares. It just shows what an amazing community we have that she has gotten so many cards!"
