Nearly 16 hours after leaving a military base in New Jersey, eight weary refugees from Afghanistan arrived late Wednesday to start a new life in Eau Claire.
Awaiting them at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport were about a dozen people from a volunteer host group who greeted the refugees with welcome signs and clusters of red roses.
Several of the refugees, all adult men between the ages of 22 and 63, responded by saying “Hello” and “Thank you” — the first signal to the welcoming crew that at least a few of the new arrivals knew some English.
After a brief introduction by Mary Flynn, program manager for Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, volunteers Sarah Pederson and Karen Hirsch presented each refugee with roses, leading to the first shared laugh of the night when one of the Afghans cried “Ow” after accidentally grasping a thorn.
It was the smallest of challenges for a group that was forced to flee their homeland after U.S. forces pulled out of Afghanistan in August and the Taliban took control.
The 10 refugees coming to Eau Claire — two more are scheduled to arrive in the coming days — are among the last to be resettled out of 76,000 Afghans who were temporarily housed at eight military installations across the country. The evacuees in Eau Claire have been staying at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.
One refugee suggested the group thought they were going to Milwaukee when they departed Wednesday morning.
The refugees had no choice about where they were sent, Flynn said, and asked many questions Thursday about their new home: Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
The transition is happening rapidly, as the state refugee coordinator approved the plan for resettling refugees in Eau Claire just last week.
Lutheran Social Services required an exception from the federal government to approve resettlement to a community more than 100 miles from its home office in Milwaukee.
Welcoming New Neighbors-NW WI Refugee Resettlement, a local interfaith group of volunteers, is the co-sponsoring organization working with LSS Refugee Resettlement to provide services to individuals placed in Eau Claire. Neither group knew until Wednesday night that seven of the initial eight refugees are related.
At least 70 volunteers from Welcoming New Neighbors have been working on the project, focusing on setting the Afghans up with housing, food, home furnishings, clothing and other daily living supplies. The refugees are beginning their stay in Eau Claire at a hotel until the group can secure more permanent housing — a major challenge considering the region’s shortage of available and affordable apartments and houses.
Friendly faces
Among the local greeters at the airport was Lang Jacobson, an Eau Claire man who felt a special pull to help the refugees after forging a connection with civilians while serving in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province for the U.S. Navy.
Jacobson said his unit built a school and a women’s clinic and completed several smaller infrastructure projects in an effort to help the people while in Afghanistan. Now he hopes to continue that work by helping the refugees achieve self-sufficiency in the United States.
“I think this is a chance to help these people make a better life here, and if we can do anything to help with that, I feel we have an obligation to do that,” said Jacobson, who learned about the volunteer effort through Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The church’s pastor, the Rev. Jamie Brieske, also was at the airport, carrying a handmade sign saying “Welcome” in both Pashto and Dari — the two primary languages spoken by the refugees resettling in Eau Claire.
After collecting their luggage Wednesday, the refugees received a harsh introduction to their new winter climate when they walked outside in preparation to ride to the hotel in a caravan of volunteers’ vehicles. One of the Afghans reached down to touch the snow along the sidewalk, while another pulled a winter coat out of his bag to put over his sweatshirt.
Upon arrival at their hotel, the Afghans were treated to fruit baskets in their rooms and a light meal of lentil soup and bread. A Welcoming New Neighbors team plans to provide at least one culturally appropriate meal daily for the Afghans during their first three days in Eau Claire.
On Thursday — their first full day in the Chippewa Valley — the Afghans attended an orientation session led by Flynn in the morning followed by a lunch of takeout pizza.
“A highlight for them was the pizza,” Flynn said with a chuckle. “It was familiar food.”
Shopping trip
After lunch, the group went to Walmart, where each refugee was given $200 in donated funds to spend. A translator said it was much bigger than comparable stores in Afghanistan.
The Afghans grabbed shopping carts and headed straight to the men’s clothing and shoe departments, where they tried on a variety of items and were aided in the search for correct sizes by Welcoming New Neighbors volunteers.
Several refugees selected winter coats, sweatshirts, vests and long underwear to protect them against the bracing cold of their new surroundings.
The shoppers enjoyed what Flynn called “their first official trip to Walmart as a free person” in which they could go where they wanted and were no longer restricted to a military base.
A representative of the Islamic Society of Northern Wisconsin mosque in Altoona was scheduled to present each of the Afghans with a prayer rug Thursday evening and introduce them to the mosque on behalf of the local Muslim community.
In the next few days, Lutheran Social Services plans to get the refugees set up with cellphones so they can connect to the internet and potentially with family members back in Afghanistan.
“The loudest sound I hear in my job is the sound of breaking hearts,” Flynn said, referring to the trauma refugees have gone through in leaving their homeland — and often family members — behind.
Support group
Welcoming New Neighbors plans to connect the refugees with Literacy Chippewa Valley today so they can get started right away on improving their English skills, which vary widely and may be a key to landing employment.
Two local volunteers who have been involved with Welcoming New Neighbors for quite some time, Denise Madland and Don Mowry, jumped at the chance to meet Eau Claire’s newest residents.
Madland, the group’s treasurer, helped refugees pick out clothes and shoes Thursday afternoon at Walmart, and Mowry planned to greet a lone refugee arriving at the airport Thursday evening.
“I’m looking forward to meeting him,” said Mowry, whose wife, Martha Munger, made the lentil soup and was experimenting with baking naan bread to deliver to the refugees.
Ginny Close, a leader of Welcoming New Neighbors, said she has been heartened by the number of volunteers who have stepped forward to help and by the community’s response to calls for donations of cash and goods for the refugees. The group includes large contingents of Lutherans, Quakers and Unitarians as well as representatives from the mosque, the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, UW-Eau Claire and the wider community.
“I’m awestruck at how quickly this all came together and how people are continuing to work to help these folks feel welcome,” Close said. “Our goal is to help them become independent as fast as they can.”
