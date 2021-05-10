CORNELL — An equipment malfunction is believed to be the cause of a fire Saturday that destroyed a large Amish sawmill near Cornell.
The fire was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday by workers in the plant, which has been operating for about a year, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Boulding of the Cornell Area Fire Department.
Firefighters from seven area departments spent five hours battling the fire just west of Cornell in the Chippewa County town of Cleveland. No one was injured in the fire.
Workers reported that they unsuccessfully attempted to extinguish the blaze before contacting the fire department.
"By the time we arrived, black smoke was already showing, and it didn't take long for fire to fully engulf the building," Boulding said.
While the building is a complete loss, Boulding said the owners had insurance and intend to rebuild.
The other responding fire departments were from Bloomer, Cadott, New Auburn, Sheldon and the towns of Anson and Eagle Point.
