While local film enthusiasts have been enjoying the Park Center’s annual screening of the Manhattan Short film festival for over a decade, scheduled this year for Sept. 25, most don’t realize the growth of the event can be traced back 20 years to a pivotal event in our nation’s history — 9/11.
Back in 2011, founding director of the Manhattan Short recalled that fateful autumn of 2001.
The festival, Mason said on the tenth anniversary of 9/11, was founded in September 1998 when he mounted a screen onto the side of a truck on Mulberry Street in New York City and projected 16 short films. About 300 people watched. The next year the event went to Union Square and films were also broadcast into restaurants and clubs. In those years, the films were judged by celebrities in the film world.
“I was living in a hotel in NYC and I remember saying to a friend who was about to head back home to Canada that this event was getting so easy to put on I could do it with my eyes closed and how I needed to be doing more with my life,” Mason said.
That was on Sept. 10, 2001. And then came Sept. 11.
“The next day the world as we knew it changed. In the weeks following in (New York City), Union Square became a shrine, a place where New Yorkers gathered to mourn the destruction and massive loss of life at the World Trade Center.”
The festival was scheduled to go on in the park on Sept. 23, but Mason thought it should be called off given the circumstances.
“To my surprise, I received a call from the NYC parks department asking me to make certain we went ahead with the festival. We didn’t anticipate the amount of press coverage we’d receive for the event from the various countries whose filmmakers were represented. This resulted in stories of the festival seen on news channels all over the world.”
That year’s festival created a moment of solidarity felt not only in New York City, but worldwide.
“In the next few years we received twice as many films from twice as many countries,” Mason said. “After watching all of the short films, I realized that these films were far more revealing about how the world was feeling than watching the BBC, NBC or any other news channel in the world. So the idea of sharing them with an even wider audience became my mission.”
This year marked the 20th anniversary of the horrors of 2001, but in Hayward, 2021 marks the 11th anniversary of the local screening of the Manhattan Short film festival.
Park Center volunteer Iras Humphries has been coordinating this festival in Hayward since 2010.
In 2009 Humphries attended a screening of the Manhattan Shorts in Minnesota and brought the idea back to the Park, and the rest is history.
“We’ve had this steady crowd every year from the beginning who really love these films, coming from the north from Ashland and Washburn, and south from Rice Lake. People come from a lot of different little towns to see these films,” Humphries said.
Worldwide, the festival is screened at more than 400 locations. In Wisconsin, it’s screened in only nine, six of which are local libraries.
Humphries is glad that in Hayward, the festival is seen on the big screen.
“It’s a different feeling in theater,” she said. “People respond to the films when they’re watching in community with other filmgoers. It’s a wonderful experience.”
Unlike the early years of the festival when celebrities were the judges, at today’s Manhattan Shorts festival, held worldwide between Sept. 23 and Oct. 3, audience members are the judges.
Here’s how it works: The 10 finalist films are screened at venues worldwide, including Hayward’s Park Center, during a one-week period. Best Film and Best Actor awards are determined by ballots cast by audiences in the participating venues.
Those who attend the screening at the Park Center on Sept. 25 will receive a voting card on which can vote.
Tickets for the Manhattan Short festival at The Park Center in Hayward are $15 in advance or at the door. Students 18 and under are $5. Subject matter may be of a mature nature.
Advance tickets are available at Out of the Woods Winery, Hayward; Redbery Books, Cable; The Whistle Punk, Stone Lake; and online at www.theparkcenter.com.
Masks are required inside the Park Center at the present.
Information provided by the Park Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.