Loftus.JPG

Kevin Loftus, right, is seen in an image circulated by the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police following the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

 Contributed photo/

EAU CLAIRE — Kevin Loftus, the Eau Claire man charged with entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, was sentenced Tuesday to three years’ probation.

