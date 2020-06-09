Police lights

SHELDON – Law enforcement in Rusk County are investigating the deaths of two people in the town of Sheldon.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home in Sheldon on Sunday, June 7 after family visited the home and discovered the two residents deceased.

Investigators have ruled the case a double homicide.

"At this time, law enforcement believes the incident was targeted and not a random act," the Department of Justice said. "The public is not at risk."

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with the assistance of the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation. They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available," the DOJ said.

