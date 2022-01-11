Chicago-based Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames will bring their high-energy blues to Hayward’s Park Center Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Dave Weld and the Imperial Flames is an authentic blues band, showcasing versatile talent, variety, and a cohesive show that includes original driving blues, rock blues, boogie, R&B and soul.
The originals are classic in nature and the standards are revitalized with striking three-part vocal harmony. The band includes passionate slide guitarist Dave Weld, who was schooled by Grammy-winning master J.B. Hutto; along with blues diva and two-time Rami winner Mona Rose (Monica Myhre) on lead vocals; powerhouse on keys Harry YaSeen; red-hot Rogers Randle on sax; and a rock tight rhythm section including Jeff Taylor and Kenny Pickens.
Looking forward, Johnny Cash fans should mark their calendars for the Park Center’s next show. On Jan. 28 the Park welcomes Church of Cash: A Johnny Cash Tribute. Tickets are available now.
Tickets for the Jan. 15 concert are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students 18 and under. Advance tickets are available at Redbery Books in Cable, The Whistle Punk in Stone Lake and online at www.theparkcenter.com.
Information provided by the Park Center.
