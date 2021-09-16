If there were blue bloods in the world of bluegrass music, The Special Consensus would reign near the top of the list. This Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based band will share their contemporary take on bluegrass at The Park Center in Hayward at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
The Special Consensus formed in Chicago in 1975 and has been known for their contemporary sound in their four decades of performing. Band leader and founder Greg Cahill is a recipient of the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association and was inducted into the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America Hall of Greats. Special Consensus has released 20 band recordings and received six awards from the IBMA and two Grammy nominations.
Special Consensus’ sound is grounded in a deep appreciation and understanding of bluegrass music, a sound that reminds people of the past while utilizing the innovations of today. With the foundation of Cahill’s unique banjo playing style, Greg Blake (guitar), Nate Burie (mandolin), and Dan Eubanks (bass) support each other and consistently maintain their bluegrass center whether they’re playing a jazz-tinged instrumental or a song from any of their award-winning recordings. These four talented vocalists and instrumentalists follow their creative desires without straying too far from their roots.
Because Sawyer County is now in a red risk level for COVID, the Park Center will be following CDC guidelines and require that all people wear masks. Patrons who don’t wish to wear a mask will be asked to patronize shows once masks are no longer required.
Tickets for the Sunday concert are $20 in advance; $25 at the door; and $5 for students 18 and younger. Advance tickets are available at Out of the Woods Winery in Hayward; Redbery Books in Cable; and The Whistle Punk in Stone Lake. Advance tickets are also available online through The Park Center’s website, www.theparkcenter.com.
Information provided by the Park Center.
