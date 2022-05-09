Biden

President Joe Biden speaks at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, Friday, May 6, 2022.

 AP

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration announced on Monday that 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes, a program that could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service through an already existing federal subsidy.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments