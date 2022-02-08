An Ashland election official reported that one candidate no longer wants to run for mayor.
Richard J. Pufall has asked the Clerk’s Office how to be removed from the ballot for the Feb. 15 primary election. An election official informed him that according to Wisconsin State Statues, he cannot be removed from the ballot once he submitted his nomination papers.
He did not respond to attempts to contact him.
According to state statute, “The name of that person shall appear upon the ballot except in case of death of the person.”
Charles Ortman, David Mettille and Matthew MacKenzie are still vying to become the next mayor of Ashland. The two top vote getters will move on to the spring election in April
