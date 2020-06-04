Xcel Energy transmission crews will be flying a helicopter alongside lines in Wisconsin to inspect lines before heavy summer-usage months.
The crews will identify potential trouble spots along these lines or structural issues that need to be addressed and repaired. They will also look for encroachment issues such as buildings on or near right of ways or trees growing too close to transmission lines.
Inspections on all Xcel Energy transmission lines in Wisconsin will take about four to six weeks. Helicopters will fly within 50 feet of transmission lines at varying speeds. At times the helicopter will hover near infrastructure to perform more detailed inspections. The exact flight schedule is dependent on weather and flying conditions.
‘We inspect transmission lines either from the ground or air,” said Ralph Melgard, transmission line maintenance coordinator for Xcel. “Helicopter inspections give us an opportunity to take a closer look at the lines and see a fairly close, birds-eye view to identify repairs we may need to make to help ensure the reliability of the grid.”
Information provided by Xcel Energy.
