...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing
Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour
or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches, except 11 to 21
inches for northern Iron county. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph causing blowing and drifting snow, with visibility a half
mile or less at times on some roads. Worst travel conditions
on Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills.
Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather
Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad River
Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until 6 PM CST Saturday. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
Mike BeBeau, then-community services manager for Xcel Energy, presents Northland College representatives Dawn Rivard, chief of staff, and Lisa Williamson, director of grants and sponsored awards, with an $11,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation that will support two $5,500 Xcel Energy environmental scholarship awards for the 2022–23 academic year. Also pictured is Ken Disher, who stepped into the community services manager position upon BeBeau’s retirement; Cameron Kadlubowski, one of the scholarship recipients from 2021–22; and Jennifer Prochnow, executive assistant to the Xcel president for Wisconsin and Michigan.
