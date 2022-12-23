xcel

Mike BeBeau, then-community services manager for Xcel Energy, presents Northland College representatives Dawn Rivard, chief of staff, and Lisa Williamson, director of grants and sponsored awards, with an $11,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation that will support two $5,500 Xcel Energy environmental scholarship awards for the 2022–23 academic year. Also pictured is Ken Disher, who stepped into the community services manager position upon BeBeau’s retirement; Cameron Kadlubowski, one of the scholarship recipients from 2021–22; and Jennifer Prochnow, executive assistant to the Xcel president for Wisconsin and Michigan.

