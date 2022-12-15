The Ashland area was blanketed Thursday morning by about a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth, with more on the way as the Daily Press went to press. The snow was lovely on trees and shrubs, but was extremely wet and heavy, leading to scattered power outages, downed limbs and hazardous driving. (Photos by Tom Stankard, Ashland Daily Press)

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments