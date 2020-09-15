voting

The League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties will hold its fall membership meeting Sept. 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Organizers have invited Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause in Wisconsin as guest speaker. To discuss fair maps and redistricting reform with an overview of the county referendum process and an update on voting in the Nov. 3 election. The event is open to the public.

Common Cause in Wisconsin was established in 1996 and is now the state’s largest non-partisan citizens reform advocacy organization with 2,500-plus members. Heck is known for leading redistricting reform in Wisconsin. He advocates for the Iowa model that uses an independent, non-partisan organization to draw new district maps. He has also unified legislators and organizations to seek a more democratic approach to partisan gerrymandering.

Due to COVID-19 and the inability to hold in-person meetings, the presentation and meeting will be conducted as a webinar. To register, please contactPresident Suzanne Niemi (president@abcleaguevoters.org) to obtain instructions on accessing the online video conferencing program.

Information provided by the League of Women Voters of Ashland and Bayfield Counties.

 

