Ashland Daily Press
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation again is sponsoring an editorial writing and cartooning contest for students.
The contest is open to high school students who write an opinion column of fewer than 500 words about the First Amendment. Middle-school students can write a shorter, 200-word essay on the same topic. And any student can compete in the editorial cartoon contest that also focuses on the First Amendment.
First-place winners receive $500, second-place $250, third-place $100 and honorable mention, $50. Winners also will have their work published in newspapers across the state.
Deadline for entries is May 15, and more information can be found at wisconsincivicsgames.com.
