WisconsinSingers2.jpg

The Wisconsin Singers perform tunes from all musical genres and incorporate song and dance into their shows.

 Contributed photo by Stephen J. Baade/

Ashland High School alumna Katie Saari and the Wisconsin Singers are scheduled to take the stage Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Saari and company originally were scheduled to perform Jan. 14 at Ashland High School, but their show had to be postponed because Saari was in quarantine and couple members of the group contracted COVID 19.

“We were really disappointed that were weren’t able to come to a new community we haven’t been to before and have Katie play. We can’t wait to come in a month,” said Abby Pritzl, executive director of the Wisconsin Singers.

Original tickets will be good for the rescheduled show, and tickets remain on sale at True Value Hardware and at the high school office.

Original ticketholders who can’t make the rescheduled date can get a refund at the store or high school.

The Wisconsin Singers is comprised of 28 UW students — singers, dancers, musicians and technicians — who perform a variety of American pop music, musicals and songs from the Wisconsin Badgers “Fifth Quarter.”

Saari, a bass player, has performed on the high school stage many times and has been eager to get back

to entertain local audiences.

Ashland is just one stop for Saari and the Wisconsin Singers as part of their tour. The group performs over 35 shows in front of 80,000 people annually across the country.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments