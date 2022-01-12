Wisconsin singers
Stephen J Baade

The Wisconsin Singers concert featuring Ashland High School graduate Katie Saari has been postponed due to COVID-19 complications.

Saari is in quarantine and other members of the group have tested positive for the virus, Wisconsin Singers Executive Director Abby Pritzl told the Daily Press Wednesday.

The group, comprising University of Wisconsin students who play music, sing and dance, was to have played at 7 p.m. Friday at Ashland High School.

People should hang on to their tickets and ticket-holders will refunded if the event can’t be rescheduled, she said.

Pritzl said she hopes to have the event rescheduled in the next couple of days.

