...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St.
Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band and the Fond du Lac Band.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Bayfield was alive with activity over the weekend’s annual Winter Festival. About 50 brave souls took a leap into the frigid water of Lake Superior in front a large crowd that gathered to watch the popular spectacle. Across the street, a handful of contestants battled to see who could consume a plate of whitefish with a healthy serving of hot sauce the fastest. It came down to the last piece of fish between Seth Meierotto and Rodeo Ray Sylvester, but Rodeo Ray won by seemingly inhaling his last bite. Elsewhere, colorful creations by local artists were on display at the Bayfield Artists’ Guild and downtown stores lured customers to what everyone hopes was winter’s last harrah.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.