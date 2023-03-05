Bayfield was alive with activity over the weekend’s annual Winter Festival. About 50 brave souls took a leap into the frigid water of Lake Superior in front a large crowd that gathered to watch the popular spectacle. Across the street, a handful of contestants battled to see who could consume a plate of whitefish with a healthy serving of hot sauce the fastest. It came down to the last piece of fish between Seth Meierotto and Rodeo Ray Sylvester, but Rodeo Ray won by seemingly inhaling his last bite. Elsewhere, colorful creations by local artists were on display at the Bayfield Artists’ Guild and downtown stores lured customers to what everyone hopes was winter’s last harrah. 

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments