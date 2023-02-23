...ROAD CLOSURE REMAINS IN EFFECT IN ASHLAND COUNTY...
The following message is transmitted at the request of the
Ashland County Sheriffs Office and the Ashland County Highway
Department.
This is an urgent message from the Ashland County Communications
Center. U.S. Highway 2 remains closed between State Highway 112
in the City of Ashland, and State Highway 13 North in the Town of
Eileen due to extreme weather conditions. Motorists must use the
designated State Highway 137 alternate route.
Tune to local radio and or television stations for further details.
Weather Alert
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE...Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff
Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The blizzard conditions are most likely
within 10 miles of the Lake Superior shoreline. This area
includes portions of Wisconsin Highways 13, 112, 118, and
portions of US Highways 2 and 63 near Ashland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
