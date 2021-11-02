The secret to getting great photos is to “get outside and have your camera with you,” advised Judy Curnow, who won first place in the Cable Natural History Museum’s Northwoods Animal Babies Photo Contest this summer with a stunning image of a young bobcat.
The museum in August invited kids and adults of any age to submit their digital photos of baby or young animals and their hard-working parents. The catch was that the animals had to be Northwoods natives because the contest is a warm-up for the museum’s 2022 exhibit about young animals in nature, titled Growing Up Wild.
Nineteen people submitted more than 100 photos for the contest that closed on Sept. 1. James Netz, a professional photographer with a gallery in Hayward, generously sponsored the contest and also served as the expert judge. At the same time, the museum ran a People’s Choice contest using social media. Photos were posted in themed albums (fawns, ducks, loons, mammals, etc.) and the public could vote by liking or commenting.
Cindy Schmidt’s image of a common loon chick reaching eagerly for a minnow in their parent’s beak rose to the top of the loon album. “It was a beautiful day,” she reminisced to museum naturalist Emily Stone, “We could see them floating in the bay. We decided to go out there and float on the pontoon.”
Despite having recently treated herself to a mega-telephoto lens, Schmidt had to crop the image because she stayed back far enough not to disturb the loon family. The first rule of the contest was that photographers must not interfere with natural wildlife behavior.
Schmidt’s photo won first place in the People’s Choice Awards. Winners in this contest received gift cards to local businesses, while winners of the professionally judged contest earned cash prizes.
Both Curnow and Schmidt said that they are focused on improving their techniques through taking workshops, critiquing their own photos, and watching tutorial videos online. Neither photographer has big plans to be sell their work, but Curnow does have photo cards for sale at the One Ten Gallery in Frederic.
Here is the full list of contest winners:
Professionally judged contest:
First place, Judy Curnow, bobcat
Second place, Tracie Schoone, deer and one fawn
Third place, Robert Coffey, ducklings
People’s Choice Awards:
First place, Cindy Schmidt, Loon baby being fed
Second place, Gary Bartholomew, painted turtles
Third place, Bonnie Chase, fawn
All winning photos can be viewed at https://www.cablemuseum.org/photo-contest/
Information provided by the Cable Natural History Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.