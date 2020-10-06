wheel tax

State law requires all money raised by a wheel tax to be directed toward transportation infrastructure. 

 

A proposal to levy a wheel tax on every vehicle in Ashland County died Tuesday after county board members vigorously debated the proposal but then declined to advance it to a vote.

Ashland County Administrator Clark Schroeder recommended the new tax to offset projected declines in other tax revenue. He said the tax, which would have imposed a $25 county registration fee on most privately-owned non-commercial vehicles, would have raised about $330,000. That would have gone a long way to covering a projected $430,000 shortfall in the county budget.

Because the proposal was not brought up for discussion, it is essentially dead, and the county will need to draw $250,000 from savings to fund county operations and borrow $1 million to pay for road projects, Schroeder said.

During the introduction of the budget, several board members said they had been contacted by constituents who almost unanimously expressed their opposition to the wheel tax.

With the rejection of the wheel tax, Schroeder said the county would look at other funding methods including a premier resort tax, which would allow the county to impose a 0.5% sales tax to raise county revenues.

