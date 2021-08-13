• Reach out to your landlord.
Communicate with your landlord; they can’t empathize with you if they don’t know what is going on.
• Pay what you can.
If you don’t have the whole amount, pay something. Your landlord needs for you to pay something because he has bills to pay too.
• Seek assistance.
Organizations like the BRICK Ministries and Northwest Community Services Agency offer programs to keep people in their homes. NWCSA in particular can help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rental assistance through the Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program that can cover up to 15 months of back rent, gas, electricity and Internet payments. The program’s website is wiscap.org/wera. The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians also operates an emergency rental assistance program. Information about it can be found at: redcliff-nsn.gov/erap/. The Bad River tribe offers a similar emergency rental assistance program. It is available through the Bad River Housing Authority, P.O. Box 57, Odanah, WI. The phone number is 715-685-7867, ext. 1678 or 1679. The website is badriver-nsn.gov/housing/erap/.
• One-time assistance.
The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families offers one-time payment assistance for parents with urgent housing and utility costs. Residents must apply through their local W-2 agency. In Ashland and Bayfield counties, that is the Workforce Resource Job Center at 422 Third St. W. Room 202, Ashland, WI 54806. Its phone number is 855-792-5439.
• Know your rights.
Many tenants mistakenly believe the landlord can kick them out when an eviction notice expires. That is not true. The only thing the landlord can do is file for an eviction hearing in court, where the tenant has a chance to fight the eviction and/or try to settle with the landlord. The fact that you went to court will now be on both people's public record, and so will the results of the case (eviction, dismissal, or stipulated dismissal). After getting an eviction notice, tenants can move out to avoid going to court, but they often have the chance to fix the problem and stay without ever going to court. The Wisconsin Tenant Resource Center has a detailed discussion of the eviction process and links to many other tenant-related topics at their website at https://www.tenantresourcecenter.org/eviction.
• Talk to a lawyer.
In Ashland and Bayfield counties, Wisconsin Judicare can provide free legal services to low income households dealing with housing, and may be able to assist with questions or fair hearing representation. It can be reached at 401 N. Fifth St., Suite 200, Wausau, WI 54403, by phone at 715-842-1681 or toll-free at 1-800-472-1638. Its website is judicare.org/.
