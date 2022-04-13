Emergency week

Ashland County 911 dispatcher Alivia Heller is one of six full-time and three part-time dispatchers assuring that calls are answered and emergencies addressed in the county. The county is responsible for directing emergency workers in Ashland, Mellen, La Pointe, Bad River and at every volunteer department within its boundaries.

