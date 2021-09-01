Though it had to be curtailed early because of stormy weather, a fundraiser last weekend for the Chequamegon Humane Association and EverGrow Learning Center allowed families to visit with mermaids and dine on a shorefront pork roast. All money raised at the event sponsored by Anthony Jennings & Crew Real Estate went to the nonprofits. (Contributed photo)
