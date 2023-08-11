...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 to 2 NM.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
The Washburn Beautification Foundation has presented its Business of the Month award for August to Café Coco on West Bayfield Street. Owners Nick and Noreen Wills have maintained an attractive display of hanging baskets and flower containers throughout the summer despite local construction.
