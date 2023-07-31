ABC

ABC Thrift Shop volunteers Shirley Thoen, left, and Jan Stauffer have helped the Washburn store to survive for 35 years, during which it has donated more than $1.2 million to help the less-fortunate.

 Tom Stankard/Staff photo

In 1988, eight like-minded people from local churches got together and launched ABC Thrift Shop in Washburn with one common goal in mind: to help those in need.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments