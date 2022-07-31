...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
The areas affected include...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots, small hail, and
frequent cloud to water lightning. This area of thunderstorms was
located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Devils Island, to
10 nm northeast of Madeline Island, to near La Pointe, moving east at
35 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Oak Point, Stockton
Island, Madeline Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore, La
Pointe, Red Cliff, and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves,
lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe
harbor immediately until these storms pass.
Full Keel Coffee, AdeventurUs and the Rip & Stitch Sewing Co. celebrated their grand openings during Washburn’s Brownstone Community Block Party. The three businesses are housed in the former Big Top Chautauqua box office at 101 W. Bayfield Street. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Sara Wartman of Washburn watches as her daughters Juniper, and Grace make art from rocks at a crafts party sponsored by Kiddiwink Kids at 108 W. Bayfield Street. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Owen Lind of Washburn inspects a custom-built 1959 Kenworth truck at the 12th annual North Coast Car Show held Saturday at Harbor View Event Center. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
A pair of dream Chevies — a classic 1957 Bel Air and a 2022 Corvette LT3 Stingray — were highlights of the North Coast Car Show. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Taia McColley, (from right) and Laura Westerlund of Ashland check out the hand-embroidered cards that Joseph Jenson had for sale at the arts and crafts show at Wikdal Park. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Chris and Dale Steffes of Edgerton peruse hand-made soap offered by Jan Richardson of Charmed Heart Creations at Wikdal Park. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Bryden Shields, 6, of Washburn tries his luck at a ring-toss game at the Grace Bible Fellowship booth at Wikdal Park. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Visitors pet kitties at the booth of Helping PAWS Pet Rescue. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
The Club, Washburn’s community center for over a century, held a grand opening after recent renovations. (Rick Olivo/staff photo)
Washburn’s biggest annual celebration, the Brownstone Community Block Party, was held through the weekend with a car show, vendor fair and more. The weekend saw several grand openings, fundraisers, live music and even some alpacas.
