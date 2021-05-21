The Washburn School District will sponsor a summer food program to ensure students get good nutrition while classes aren’t in session.
The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.
Those eligible to participate can contact Lisa Scribner at (715) 373-6199 ext. 202 by noon each Monday to request meals for the next week or to be put on the reoccurring list.
Meal Pick Up: Families may pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Wednesday at the front of the Middle/High School at 305 W. Fourth St. in Washburn. Call in by June 7 Food pick-ups begin June 9.
Information provided by Washburn School District.
