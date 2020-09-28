Thomas O’Malley “of the Alley” was prowling the town and peeing on people’s decks.
Fran was an abandoned single mother about to give birth to five.
Each shared a saving grace.
The felines found a brighter future thanks to veterinarian Gretchen Gerber and a cadre of volunteers at Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in Washburn.
With Gerber’s retirement on the horizon, some cats — as well as dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and horses as the rescue does not discriminate — may have been trembling in their boots wondering if the shelter’s doors would close, but the longtime vet reassured them. She wasn’t going anywhere.
“One of the big reasons that I am retiring from clinical practice and ownership is so I have got more time and more physical and emotional energy to put into what I find most rewarding,” Gerber said. “I can say with great enthusiasm I will have much more of myself to give to Helping PAWS in my retirement. I will not disappear. I will not be sitting on the sofa watching soaps and eating bonbons.”
The beginnings
Gerber, a 35-year veterinary veteran, established Helping PAWS Pet Rescue in 2006 as she did not agree with the practice of euthanizing sheltered companion animals except out of genuine medical necessity and recognized that she had to offer an alternative.
As a start, Gerber, who moved to Washburn in 1995, started offering medical and surgical care at cost to the companion animals that would not be admitted to more traditional rescue organizations because of their health.
Since its inception, the rescue has grown “bigger and better,” Gerber said, but with more time about to be on her hands, she intends to tend more to the project and devote more energy to it as well as Litters Without Critters, the Vinales Street Paws Project in Cuba, and the Cat Action Team that traps, neuters and returns felines such as Fran to farms.
The mission
Helping PAWS has grown beyond sheltering companion animals with medical maladies to include adoption and low-cost spay and neuter services.
And Gerber has set her sights on promoting, growing and possibly moving the only pet rescue in Bayfield County to a new location after she sells her veterinarian clinic and pet hospital on Washburn’s west side.
“I am working really hard to widen Helping PAWS’ base of support and eventually if I am to leave the organization behind as anything of a legacy — eventually it will need to function without me because none of us live forever,” Gerber said.
Volunteer coordinator Erika Lang said Helping PAWS will need help in its mission in the form of volunteers, donors, community support — and new digs.
The rescue’s need for space is modest, and Lang hopes a city, the county or a business owner with a vacancy will consider renting to the shelter.
“When this property eventually sells, hopefully we will have already made arrangements for wherever Helping PAWS’ new home is going to be,” Gerber said. “Certainly it will remain local to Bayfield County. There’s no question about that.”
But the vet also is open to keeping the rescue at its current home at 939 W. Bayfield St. if the new owners are amenable. And the shelter will have a home there as long as Gerber holds the deed.
Besides a roof over its head, the rescue depends on donations of money and time to keep the animals at the rescue, in foster care or in the foster to adopt program. The shelter’s budget isn’t huge, Lang said, but the rescue needs food, medicine, and a plethora of goods such as toys, towels, sheets, paper towels, scratching posts and shallow cardboard trays to serve as litter boxes — among many other things.
Luckily donations of time aren’t on the rescue’s immediate wish list as Gerber said it had “an amazing volunteer base right now.” Instead of relying solely on Gerber’s veterinary practice staff, volunteers are handling nearly all of the twice-a-day shifts needed to feed and socialize with the cats at the shelter.
With that said, however, Helping PAWS is always on the lookout for volunteers to tackle such tasks as keeping records, fostering animals and processing applications.
“Helping PAWS is very diligent about making a strong effort to make the adoption process as positive as possible for families and pet, and so that entails matching up the right pet with the right family,” Gerber said.
The volunteers also need to ensure that whoever adopts their furry critter and their family are in it for the long haul and committed to the pet’s care.
“We’ve had a lot of older folks who want to adopt, and we think that’s great — it’s great for companionship,” Lang said, citing an 80-year-old woman who had adopted a pet companion. “It’s just wonderful for them to have an animal in their life.”
But it also underlines the need for entire families to get into the act to ensure that someone will always care for the animals in their “forever homes,” as Lang went on to say the elderly woman’s daughters had committed to caring for the animal should anything happen to their mom.
Although all animal shelters long for the day they are not needed, Lang said, there are cats such as Thomas and Fran’s five newborn kittens — named Cortland, McIntosh, Ambrosia, Honeycrisp and Gala in honor of apple season — waiting patiently for homes. Fran will be returned to the farm where she was found.
For more information or to discuss volunteering or obtaining a list of much-needed items to donate, contact Helping PAWS at info@helpingpawswi.org or visit its website at helpingpawswi.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.