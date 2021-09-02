Washburn School Board members voted Wednesday to make facemasks mandatory for students and staff in the elementary school.
The 3-1 vote was a part of a package of COVID-19 guidelines adopted by the district for the 2021-22 school year
Board member Ellen Avol-Law proposed the mandatory-mask rule after Bayfield County Health Officer Sara Wartman told the board that there were 23 active COVID cases in the county. She said one person in the county died over the weekend, a person who had been fully vaccinated against COVID. She said two more patients were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, both unvaccinated and in their 20s, and three additional Washburn district employees were sick with COVID.
Board member Taylor Pearson, who said it was virtually impossible to get elementary-age children to wear facemasks consistently, opposed the mandate. He said young children were the most resilient to the disease and that forcing them to wear masks created emotional and social issues that overcame the benefit of wearing masks.
Avol-Law responded that she had received many letters in favor of the elementary school being masked.
“I am still a pretty firm believer that, at least at the elementary school, they should be required to wear masks,” she said.
Ivy Meierotto, the interim elementary school principal, said that last year, administrators didn’t know how well elementary school students would adapt to masks.
“I think it impacted each student differently,” she said. “A lot of students seemed really comfortable, were able to go with the flow and continue learning, but we did hear from families who said it had a negative impact. It would be difficult to make a blanket statement about how it affected everyone, but overall the number of students who were able to wear them effectively and properly was petty high, especially considering the age range we have.”
Pearson still questioned whether the number of cases in Bayfield County justified mandating masks anywhere in the school district.
“We have a lot of children that don’t want to wear the mask and it is disruptive to their lives, and we have to acknowledge that and provide them the ability to not wear the mask when the risk is super low,” he said.
But Avol-Law countered that the district is obligated to do what it can to keep students safe.
“We have to try our hardest. I understand about the younger kids, but I still think we have to do the best we can do for our kids,” she said
Those voting for the motion to require masks in the elementary school were Angela Vasser, Avol-Law and Julie Ann Flones.
