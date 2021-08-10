The Washburn Public Library was awarded a $1,000 grant through the University of Wisconsin-Madison African Studies Program Read Africa grant competition.
The grant allowed the library to purchase 59 recently published books by African authors from the genres of adult fiction, memoirs and biographies, poetry, essays and children’s literature
“We were pleased to receive so many high-quality and creative proposals for the READ AFRICA program,” Associate Director of UW-Madison’s African Studies Program Aleia McCord said. “We’re thrilled to support librarians in their efforts to offer Wisconsin residents access to titles and programming that brings knowledge about the diversity of the African continent to communities across the state.“
Librarians were encouraged to select books from two different lists. The first, the African Books List, was curated by Ainehi Edoro-Glines (assistant professor of English and African cultural studies) and Vincent Ogoti (Ph.D. candidate, African cultural studies). The second comprises winners of the Children’s Africana Book Awards. Since 1991, Africa Access and the Outreach Council of the African Studies Association, in partnership with the Center for African Studies at Howard University, have presented this annual award to authors and illustrators of the best children’s and young adult books about Africa in an effort to promote accurate, balanced perspectives about the continent.
Information provided by the Washburn Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.