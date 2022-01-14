Jan. 29 will be National Seed Swap Day, and the Washburn Seed Exchange is inviting residents from near or far to come talk about gardens and exchange seeds and information. From novices to experienced gardeners, everyone is welcome.
While the snow piles up, the days are getting longer — a good time to plan that perfect garden. If you have seeds to share, please bring them Jan. 29 to the Washburn Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have information and experience to share, the Washburn Seed Exchange would love to see you.
What can you share?
• Unused seeds packets
• Saved seeds
• Flowers and vegetables
• Knowledge
Questions? Contact: Kerry Cook-Lovlien, 715-292-3939 or designers.kerry@ncis.net; Kari Metcalf, kametcalf@gmail.com; Jane Heim, ajheim@earthlink.net; or Joe Lovlien, 715-292-5606
Information provided by Washburn Seed Exchange.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.