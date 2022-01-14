Seed swap

Jan. 29 will be National Seed Swap Day, and the Washburn Seed Exchange is inviting residents from near or far to come talk about gardens and exchange seeds and information. From novices to experienced gardeners, everyone is welcome.

While the snow piles up, the days are getting longer — a good time to plan that perfect garden. If you have seeds to share, please bring them Jan. 29 to the Washburn Public Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you have information and experience to share, the Washburn Seed Exchange would love to see you.

What can you share?

• Unused seeds packets

• Saved seeds

• Flowers and vegetables

• Knowledge

Questions? Contact: Kerry Cook-Lovlien, 715-292-3939 or designers.kerry@ncis.net; Kari Metcalf, kametcalf@gmail.com; Jane Heim, ajheim@earthlink.net; or Joe Lovlien, 715-292-5606

Information provided by Washburn Seed Exchange.

