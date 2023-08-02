Dollar general

C.R. Treasures is gone but its Washburn property remains for sale as Dollar General moves toward a delayed purchase and building on the land. 

 Tom Stankard/ Staff photo

The for-sale sign remains in front of the former C.R. Treasures property in Washburn months after plans for a discount store to buy the property were announced.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments