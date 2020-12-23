Washburn Snow

Washburn Public Works Department crews plow an alley right after a two-day storm at the tail end of November dumped 31 inches on the city.

 Contributed photo

A snow emergency has been declared for the city of Washburn starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 23 and ending at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24.  A snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys and parking lots. This will allow  streets to be cleared completely and without obstruction. Failure to comply may result in a citation or a lump of coal for you.  Please know that the Police Department will continue enforcing alternate-side parking after the snow emergency expires.

Should lake-effect snow linger later than expected, please leave your vehicle off the street longer!

Information provided by city of Washburn

 

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments