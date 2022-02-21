...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Wisconsin and east central and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a prolonged period of snow
with two main waves. The first is moving through this afternoon
into this evening with a break in snow intensity tonight. The
second will occur on Tuesday with the snow diminishing in
intensity Tuesday night. The snow should be dry and fluffy.Gusty
winds will cause some blowing and drifting as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Washburn has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, and ending at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. A snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys and parking lots. This will allow city streets to be cleared completely and without obstruction. Failure to comply may result in a citation.The Police Department will continue enforcing alternate-side parking after the snow emergency expires.
With more than 14 inches of snow predicted and the possibility of up to 20 inches drifting, city crews need to perform their work to clear city streets and alleyways not only for public but emergency vehicles if necessary.
Plow drivers have been instructed to clear streets and alleyways full width starting with the 4 p.m. plowing MOnday. Please consider this, and the schedule below, when placing refuse containers.
The schedule for plowing is as follows:
Streets
2/21
8 a.m.–12 p.m. – Driving lane
4 p.m.-8 p.m. – Full width
2/22
2 a.m.-8 a.m. – Full width
Alleys
2/21
12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Driving Lane
2/22
6 a.m.-2 p.m. – Full width
Wednesday final cleanup will begin 4 a.m. - Full width
