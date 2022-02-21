Plow truck

Washburn has declared a snow emergency starting at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21,  and ending at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23. A snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys and parking lots. This will allow city streets to be cleared completely and without obstruction. Failure to comply may result in a citation.The Police Department will continue enforcing alternate-side parking after the snow emergency expires.

With more than 14 inches of snow predicted and the possibility of up to 20 inches drifting, city crews need to perform their work to clear city streets and alleyways not only for public but emergency vehicles if necessary.

Plow drivers have been instructed to clear streets and alleyways full width starting with the 4 p.m. plowing MOnday. Please consider this, and the schedule below, when placing refuse containers.

The schedule for plowing is as follows:

Streets

2/21

8 a.m.–12 p.m. – Driving lane

4 p.m.-8 p.m. – Full width

2/22

2 a.m.-8 a.m. – Full width

Alleys

2/21

12:30 p.m.-4 p.m. – Driving Lane

2/22

6 a.m.-2 p.m. – Full width

Wednesday final cleanup will begin 4 a.m. - Full width

